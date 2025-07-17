Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $34.48. 4,118,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 663,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 10.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000.

