Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

