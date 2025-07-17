DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDFGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 21,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 7,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from DATA Communications Management’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

