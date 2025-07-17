Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $300.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.65 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

