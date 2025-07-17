Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

