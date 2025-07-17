Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $436.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.