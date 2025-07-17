Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Albany International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Albany International Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $95.47.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

