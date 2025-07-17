Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $586,000 Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2,322.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8,063.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 0.1%

ONEW stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $228.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $483.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Steven Roy acquired 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,112.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,761 shares in the company, valued at $314,799.42. This represents a 24.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

