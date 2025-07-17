Dakota Wealth Management Invests $811,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0%

TSLX opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

