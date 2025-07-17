Dakota Wealth Management Has $609,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.11.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $520.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

