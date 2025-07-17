Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 188.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.82.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $314.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.78 and a 200 day moving average of $318.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

