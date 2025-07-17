Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.96 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

