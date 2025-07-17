Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5%

MMC opened at $211.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

