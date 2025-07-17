Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,942 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.