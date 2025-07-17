Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.0%

MGRC opened at $117.39 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,521.74. This trade represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $606,190.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,314.33. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,372. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.