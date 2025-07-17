Cwm LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 98,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDS opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

