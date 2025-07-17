Cwm LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 634.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:LYB opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

