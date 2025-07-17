Cwm LLC Buys 7,843 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of F.N.B. worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,576,000 after buying an additional 305,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,383 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

