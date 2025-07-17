Cwm LLC Acquires 2,989 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day moving average of $314.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research raised lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

