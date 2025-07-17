Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $368,729.10 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,664,420.12. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $103.38.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

