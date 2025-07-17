CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $97,323.60 in Stock

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $97,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,726.40. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of CPB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $89,957.67.

On Monday, May 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of CPB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $768.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. CPB had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CPB by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CPB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 60.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CPB by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 185,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CPB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

