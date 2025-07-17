Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,309 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $91,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

