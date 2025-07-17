Cooke & Bieler LP Has $40.02 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,384 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $40,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:SCS opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

