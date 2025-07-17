Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.22% of Ingredion worth $105,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $96,012,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ingredion by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 304,421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $31,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.8%

INGR opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

