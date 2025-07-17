Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 63,515 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,824,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $191,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE COP opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

