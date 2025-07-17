Contrasting SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SelectQuote and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 1 1 2.75 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

SelectQuote currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than International General Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 0.25% 1.17% 0.30% International General Insurance 23.16% 19.54% 6.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and International General Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.32 billion 0.29 -$34.12 million ($0.11) -20.23 International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.97 $135.15 million $2.72 8.73

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SelectQuote. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International General Insurance beats SelectQuote on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

