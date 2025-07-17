Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.