Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,735 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.58% of Concentrix worth $127,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $4,752,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Concentrix Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

