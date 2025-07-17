Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,485 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $361.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

