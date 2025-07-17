Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 888 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $101.77 and a 12-month high of $159.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

