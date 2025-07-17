Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 3,619 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.61 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

