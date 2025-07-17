Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 127,789 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,789 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $101,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

