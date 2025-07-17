Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 3,034 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

