Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.17 ($1.00). Approximately 59,425,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 963% from the average daily volume of 5,589,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Coats Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COA

Coats Group Trading Down 11.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.90.

In related news, insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($150,966.18). Also, insider Hannah Nichols acquired 26,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,829.92 ($26,610.20). Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.