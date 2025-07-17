Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CHD opened at $96.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.