Christine Garvey Sells 770 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

