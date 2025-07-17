Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.47.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $412.89 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

