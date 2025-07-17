Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,585,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.