Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49. 129,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 380,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 29,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $43,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,292,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,669. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,415 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRG. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

