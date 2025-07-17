Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

