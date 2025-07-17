Brokerages Set Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $12.74

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,076,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Stellantis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 317,091 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

