Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) PT at $220.53

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Raymond James Financial upgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 245,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,645,910. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,031 shares of company stock worth $94,584,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 70.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.55 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

