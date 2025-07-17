Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 28,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 32,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $231.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.48% of Brandes U.S. Value ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Brandes U.S. Value ETF

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

