BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.60 and last traded at C$24.53. 28,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 107,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.49.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.65.

Get BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF alerts:

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

About BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.