Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OWL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $20.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.