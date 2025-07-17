Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $22,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,956,000 after buying an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 428,776 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

