Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,745 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

