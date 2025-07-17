Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 248.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.