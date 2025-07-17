Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 738,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

