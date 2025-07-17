Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

